BSEB Intermediate Practical Exam Admit Card 2026 Out; Details Here

BSEB Intermediate Practical Exam Admit Card 2026 | intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Intermediate Practical Exam Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced admit cards for the Intermediate Annual Practical Examination, 2026. The hall tickets for students sitting in practical subjects have been uploaded to the Board's official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com. The Intermediate Annual Practical Examination, 2026, will take place from January 10 to January 20, 2026.

Admit cards can be obtained online from December 27, 2025, to January 9, 2026. These admit cards are provided solely for practical examinations. A separate admit card will be issued subsequently for the theoretical exams.

The Board has provided detailed directions for students, parents, school principals, and district education officials to download and distribute the admit cards.

BSEB Intermediate Practical Exam Admit Card 2026: Directions for schools

The guidelines for schools are:

1. Heads of recognised +2 level educational institutions have been ordered to download admit cards using the Committee's user ID and password.

2. After downloading, they must hand out admit cards to students, along with their signature and official seal.

3. Institutions are also required to preserve a unified registry incorporating information from downloaded admit cards for official records.

Instructions for students

Students must contact the Principal of their institution to obtain their signed and stamped admit card. They must appear at the examination centre listed on their hall ticket on the date and shift specified by the Centre Superintendent.

The practical exams will be held at designated testing sites. If candidates are taking practical subjects, they must first acquire their admit card from their school and carefully follow the directions on it.

Who will receive the admit card?

The admit card is only valid for students who have been promoted or passed the sent-up or test examination. Candidates who fail, are absent, or were not promoted in the sent-up test will be unable to participate in the practical examination.

Admit cards were not granted to candidates from institutions that did not submit sent-up or test results to the Committee. When the results are received, admit cards will be distributed. Heads of colleges have been reminded not to provide hall tickets to ineligible students.

What can disabled candidates do?

Disabled candidates who are unable to write on their own may request a scribe, also called a Shrutilekhak, according to government norms. Applications must be sent to the District Education Officer one week prior to the examination. These candidates will earn 20 minutes of compensatory time each hour.