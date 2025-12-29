 NCHM JEE 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
The registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2026 is underway by the National Testing Agency on the official NTA website. Candidates applying under the General or OBC (Non-Creamy Layer, as per the Central List) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000. The NCHM JEE 2026 will be conducted on Saturday, April 25, 2026

Updated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
NCHM JEE Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun accepting applications for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Candidates can only submit their form online through the official NTA website. The deadline to apply for the NCHM JEE and fee payment is January 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

NCHM JEE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form for the NCHM JEE 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NCHM JEE website at examinationservices.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Apply Online” link and then register with the personal and contact details.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form with the required information, upload scanned documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for NCHM JEE 2026

NCHM JEE 2026: Application fees

Candidates applying under the General or OBC (Non-Creamy Layer, as per the Central List) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000, while those belonging to the Gen-EWS category need to pay Rs. 700. Applicants from SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and Third Gender categories are required to submit a reduced application fee of Rs. 450.

NCHM JEE 2026: Exam details

The NCHM JEE 2026 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) style on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The test will encompass institutes connected with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) and will be fully monitored by the NTA, which is part of the Ministry of Education.

The NTA will administer the NCHM JEE 2026 test for B. Sc. Hospitality and Hotel Administration admissions provided by IHMs in India.

