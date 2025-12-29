 Dehradhun Tripura Student Killing: Anjel Chakma Assaulted With Knives & Metal Kada, Suffers Right-Side Paralysis; Latest Revelation In The Case
A racial abuse incident in Dehradun has turned fatal after 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma died following a 17-day battle for life. The clash began after racist remarks at a roadside canteen in Uttarakhand. Chakma suffered severe head and spinal injuries. Police have added murder charges, arrested five accused, and launched a manhunt for one absconding suspect.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Tripura Student Dies After Racial Abuse Clash In Dehradun | X

The recent incident in Uttarakhand has highlighted the issue of racial harassment and safety, with the tragic death of a young student from Tripura after a fight broke out in Dehradun. According to the India Today report, the incident that began with a protest on account of a racist remark has now turned into a murder case after the death of the struggling victim, who was fighting for 17 days.

The deceased is 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, in the Unakoti district of the state of Tripura. Chakma breathed his last at a Graphic Era Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for serious injuries to his head and back. Chakma's death will see police include murder charges in their investigation.

As per the media reports, multiple scratches were found on his foot, and the function on the right side of his body was entirely gone, both in the upper and lower limbs, with sensory abnormalities. He suffered spinal cord damage and brain fissures.

What happened?

This incident took place on December 9 in the Selakui police station area of Dehradun. Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael were standing at a roadside canteen next to a liquor shop when some drunken men passed racially abusive remarks at them. The situation soon turned violent after the duo protested against this.

As per the India Today report, SP City, Pramod Kumar, said that the Anjel was beaten up by six men in the scuffle. They used a sharp-edged weapon and a metal kada to cause grievous injuries to Anjel.

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said that the culprits were intoxicated with alcohol, and things went out of control within a few minutes. Anjel collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Five accused arrested

Anjel failed to respond to medical treatments administered to him for over two weeks and died due to his injuries. A case was registered by his family at the Selakui police station on December 10, and subsequently, an FIR was registered, and a special police team was constituted to look into this matter.

According to the police, five suspects have been taken into custody thus far. Two of them have been placed in a juvenile reform facility since they are minors. Avnish Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit, and Ayush Baroni are the names of the apprehended suspects.

One suspect is still at large. He may have escaped to Nepal, according to police, and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been offered for information that leads to his capture. In order to help track down the fugitive, a police squad has also been dispatched to Nepal.

