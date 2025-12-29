Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Tentative Answer Key Out; Raise Objection For Area And Community Coordinator Posts

Bihar Jeevika Provisional Answer Key 2025 | brlps.in

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has issued the Bihar Jeevika 2025 answer key on the official website of BRLPS at brlps.in. The answer key applies to numerous positions in the BRLPS recruiting campaign, including Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and Block IT Executive.

Using this tentative answer key, aspirants can now compare their answers and compute their estimated scores. This will help candidates to assess their performance before the official results are released.

Bihar Jeevika Provisional Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the tentative answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BRLPS at brlps.in.

Step 2: Next, log in, and then click on the “Answer Key / Response Sheet” option.

Step 3: After this, once the option becomes available, aspirants should choose their respective post and exam date.

Step 4: Now, applicants can download the provisional answer key PDF and then save it for reference.

Step 5: Candidates can now compare their responses with the official tentative answer key to calculate their estimated scores.

Step 6: At last, if an applicant is sure that an answer is not right, they may file an objection online, within the given time frame.

Direct link to download the provisional answer key

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: Objection window

Along with the answer key, BRLPS has opened an objection window for the positions of Area Coordinator and Community Coordinator. Candidates who notice inconsistencies in the questions or answers may file objections through the official portal.

The objection window is currently open and will remain so until January 4, 2026. Objections received after this date will not be considered. BRLPS has clearly indicated that candidates should only use the online mechanism to file objections. The official link for submitting objections is accessible through the candidate login portal provided by the examination authority.

Applicants are required to log in with their Application Number or Login ID and Password to view the objection form.

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Final answer key and result

Once the objection window closes, BRLPS will investigate all of the candidates' objections. Subject specialists will scrutinise each objection. If the authority finds a genuine objection, the answer will be changed accordingly. Following this review, BRLPS will distribute the final answer key. The final results, scorecards, and answer key will all be published.