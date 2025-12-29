Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

IIT Delhi |

New Delhi: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have secured a total of 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), as part of the ongoing placement season for the academic year 2025-26, with more than 1,140 individual students placed so far, the institute said.

Over 300 pre-placement offers were received this year, up more than 33 per cent from last year, reflecting strong early hiring momentum despite a challenging global job market.

Several recruiters made double-digit offers during the placement season so far, including Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd, Barclays, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Eternal Limited, EXL Services, EY GDS, EY Parthenon, Glean Search Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Google, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft, Navi, Nine Education, Oracle, PayU Payments, Qualcomm, Schlumberger, Squarepoint Capital, Sterlite Group, Texas Instruments and Wells Fargo International Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Students also received more than 35 international offers from leading global organisations across regions, including Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the ongoing placement season, Professor Naresh V Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT Delhi, said the institute has seen a strong and encouraging placement performance this year.

Read Also Reforms In Higher Education In Terms Of NEP 2020: A Slow And Fragmented Process Going On

"The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigour, adaptability and readiness for industry challenges. We thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust and congratulate our students for their dedication and resilience," he said.

Professor Suresh Neelakantan, Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, said the office continues to strengthen collaborations with a diverse set of recruiters and job roles, adding that more companies are expected to participate in the upcoming phase of the placement season.

The placement season for the 2025-26 academic year at IIT Delhi will continue through the end of May, with the Office of Career Services hosting additional recruiters in the coming months, offering enhanced opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)