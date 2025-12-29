 Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPlacement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

Over 300 pre-placement offers were received this year, up more than 33 per cent from last year, reflecting strong early hiring momentum despite a challenging global job market.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi |

New Delhi: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have secured a total of 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), as part of the ongoing placement season for the academic year 2025-26, with more than 1,140 individual students placed so far, the institute said.

Over 300 pre-placement offers were received this year, up more than 33 per cent from last year, reflecting strong early hiring momentum despite a challenging global job market.

Several recruiters made double-digit offers during the placement season so far, including Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd, Barclays, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Eternal Limited, EXL Services, EY GDS, EY Parthenon, Glean Search Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Google, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft, Navi, Nine Education, Oracle, PayU Payments, Qualcomm, Schlumberger, Squarepoint Capital, Sterlite Group, Texas Instruments and Wells Fargo International Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Students also received more than 35 international offers from leading global organisations across regions, including Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour
Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour
Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama
Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama
‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault
‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Commenting on the ongoing placement season, Professor Naresh V Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT Delhi, said the institute has seen a strong and encouraging placement performance this year.

Read Also
Reforms In Higher Education In Terms Of NEP 2020: A Slow And Fragmented Process Going On
article-image

"The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigour, adaptability and readiness for industry challenges. We thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust and congratulate our students for their dedication and resilience," he said.

Professor Suresh Neelakantan, Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, said the office continues to strengthen collaborations with a diverse set of recruiters and job roles, adding that more companies are expected to participate in the upcoming phase of the placement season.

The placement season for the 2025-26 academic year at IIT Delhi will continue through the end of May, with the Office of Career Services hosting additional recruiters in the coming months, offering enhanced opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault

‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault

Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

NCHM JEE 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

NCHM JEE 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir

MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi Govt Clears Air Over Reports Claiming School Teachers Assigned For Stray Dog Counting Duties

Delhi Govt Clears Air Over Reports Claiming School Teachers Assigned For Stray Dog Counting Duties