UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts Today, OBC Vacancies Increased To 2,158; Check Full Revised Vacancy List Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026 | upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) began accepting applications for UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026. Candidates who wish to submit the form for this recruitment can apply on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,994 Lekhpal positions, with fewer posts earmarked for Other Backwards Classes. This sparked criticism from backward class groups and political figures, who claimed that the 27% OBC reservation regulation was not observed, which is why the commission has released an updated category-wise vacancy list.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assessed the situation and urged the commission to appropriately apply reservation norms. Following these directions, UPSSSC produced and issued an updated vacancy list.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Revised vacancy list

The revised vacancy list shows that OBC openings have grown from 1,441 to 2,158. The number of Scheduled Caste posts has also increased from 1,426 to 1,679, while Scheduled Tribe posts have climbed from 10 to 160.

The number of postings for the Economically Weaker Sections stays at 792. Because of the increase in reserved category postings, general category vacancies have decreased by 905 and now stand at 3,205.

Direct link to read the official notice here

Note: Those chosen will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, plus government allowances.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Start of online application and fee payment process: December 29, 2025

2. Last date for online application submission and fee payment: January 28, 2026

3. Final date for fee adjustment and correction in the application form: February 4, 2026

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost is Rs 25 for all categories, including general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PWD.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process consists of PET scores, a written exam, document verification, and a medical test.

Direct link to apply

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be 18 to 40 years old as of July 1, 2025. Aspirants should also have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised institution and have taken the UPSSSC PET 2025.