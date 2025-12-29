AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025 | aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the Institute of National Importance - Super Speciality (INI SS) January 2026 round 1 seat allotment results today, January 29, 2025. Aspirants who participated in the counselling procedure can view and obtain their seat allotment results from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: How to download the result?

To download the AIIMS INI SS round 1 seat allotment result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the INI SS counselling link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to log in to “My Page” using the details such as their registered ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the round 1 seat allotment result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2025: How seats will be allotted?

Seats are assigned based on merit among candidates who registered by the stated date and time. The merit list comprises information such as the roll number, overall rank, INI SS score, subject, category, and assigned institute. Any unfilled seats in the general, sponsored, or foreign national categories will be carried over to the next counselling session.

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Reporting and admission confirmation

According to the AIIMS INI SS January 2026 counselling round 1 timetable, candidates who have been given seats can accept them and report to their designated institute between December 30, 11 a.m. and January 6, 6 p.m. To confirm their admission, candidates must submit the relevant documentation and pay the security deposit when they report.

After logging in to the counselling portal, candidates are required to select one of two options. They can either accept the allotted seat and opt out of participating in any further counselling rounds, or accept the seat while choosing to take part in subsequent rounds of counselling for possible upgradation.