CSIR NET December 2025 Tentative Answer Key Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

CSIR NET December 2025 Tentative Answer Key | Canva

CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to publish the CSIR-NET December 2025 answer key soon on the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Students who took the exam can download the answer key and calculate their scores. The answer key is provided in two parts: preliminary and final. The preliminary answer key will be made available initially.

CSIR NET December Preliminary Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the CSIR NET December 2025 answer key link.

Step 3: After this, go to a login page and enter the details such as Application Number, Date of Birth or password.

Step 4: Now, the CSIR NET December 2025 tentative answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CSIR NET December 2025 answer key and response sheet PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key: Objection window

If an applicant discovers an error in the provisional answer key, the NTA will provide an objection window for a limited time. During this time, candidates can submit their challenges online by attaching supporting documentation and paying the appropriate cost for each question.

CSIR NET December 2025: Exam details

The examination will be conducted on December 18, 2025, by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test duration will be three hours (180 minutes) and will cover subjects including Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.