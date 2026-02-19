 Fact Check: Deepfake Video Claims RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM Modi To ‘Saffronise’ Indian Army & Remove 50 % Non-Caste Hindus; PIB Debunks - VIDEO
Fact Check: Deepfake Video Claims RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM Modi To ‘Saffronise’ Indian Army & Remove 50 % Non-Caste Hindus; PIB Debunks - VIDEO

The Press Information Bureau has fact-checked a viral clip alleging RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for “saffronising” the Army and removing half its personnel on caste lines. PIB clarified the video was digitally manipulated with a fake voiceover. The authentic footage discusses the RSS and BJP, with no mention of the Army.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
New Delhi: A video circulating online purportedly shows Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat claiming that, to keep the Indian Army “pure”, it needs to be saffronised and that more than 50 per cent of non-caste Hindus should be removed from the forces. However, the video has been described as a deepfake and digitally manipulated by the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

PIB also shared the original clip and asked citizens to beware as Such manipulated videos are being deliberately shared to mislead the public.

Earlier on Wednesday, a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron was circulating on social media. However, the PIB’s fact-checking unit has described the video as a deepfake and digitally manipulated.

“Deepfake Video Alert: A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister @narendramodi is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets,” the PIB said, sharing the original clip alongside the altered one.

