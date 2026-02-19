Fact Check: Deepfake Video Claims RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM Modi To ‘Saffronise’ Indian Army & Remove 50 % Non-Caste Hindus; PIB Debunks - VIDEO

PIB

New Delhi: A video circulating online purportedly shows Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat claiming that, to keep the Indian Army “pure”, it needs to be saffronised and that more than 50 per cent of non-caste Hindus should be removed from the forces. However, the video has been described as a deepfake and digitally manipulated by the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PIB also shared the original clip and asked citizens to beware as Such manipulated videos are being deliberately shared to mislead the public.

Earlier on Wednesday, a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron was circulating on social media. However, the PIB’s fact-checking unit has described the video as a deepfake and digitally manipulated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Deepfake Video Alert: A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister @narendramodi is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets,” the PIB said, sharing the original clip alongside the altered one.