Fact Check: Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Share Deepfake Video Of PM Modi Claiming Pakistan Destroyed India’s Rafale Jets; PIB Debunks Claims – Video

New Delhi: A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron is circulating on social media. However, the PIB’s fact-checking unit has described the video as a deepfake and digitally manipulated.

“Deepfake Video Alert: A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister @narendramodi is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale jets,” the PIB said, sharing the original clip alongside the altered one.

The PIB further said that such manipulated videos are being deliberately circulated to mislead the public as part of Pakistan’s ongoing misinformation campaign against India.

It also urged citizens to help curb misinformation by reporting such content immediately.

Earlier last week, an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that the central government will provide free scooters to women with less than Rs 50,000 monthly income on Aadhaar cards was going viral on social media. However, the video has been termed fake by PIB's fact-checking unit.

"The claim is being made through an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared by the Instagram handle ‘rounakkumartalks’ that the Central Government will provide free scooters to women on Aadhaar cards," PIB said on X.