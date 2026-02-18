 'Sorry For What?': Mother Of 23-Year-Old Killed In Dwarka Crash Reacts To Minor Father’s Apology
Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who was killed in a road crash in Delhi’s Dwarka, questioned the apology offered by the accused teenager’s father. In an interview with NDTV, she said, “Sorry for what? For finishing my life?” The fatal accident has reignited concerns over underage driving.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who died in a road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka, reacted strongly after the father of the teenage accused expressed that he was “very sorry” for her loss.

In an interview with NDTV, she said, “The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke to the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry,” voicing anguish amid nationwide outrage over yet another case of alleged underage driving claiming a life.

She added, “If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry? My world cannot come back with his apology. I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever return to normal?” She spoke while seated beside her son’s portrait.

Father Of Minor Assures Cooperation

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the father of the 17-year-old accused said the family is “deeply grief-stricken” and assured full cooperation with the police investigation.

“I will follow whatever the legal process entails. My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is part of our fleet, and the challans are because of drivers who operate it, not my son,” he said, adding that the family was unaware of any video being recorded inside the vehicle. He described the incident as “heartbreaking” and said the family had provided all required documents to the police.

Delhi Car Crash: Minor Gets Bail Week After SUV Kills 23-Year-Old In Dwarka; Victim’s Single...
Fatal Collision In Dwarka

According to police, the accident occurred when an SUV allegedly driven by the 17-year-old rammed into Sahil’s motorcycle in the Dwarka area. The impact reportedly caused the SUV to crash into a parked vehicle as well.

Sahil Dhaneshra died at the scene. Ajit Singh, a taxi driver present at the spot, also sustained injuries in the crash.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media and renewed debate over minors driving vehicles and enforcement of traffic laws.

