Delhi Car Crash: Minor Gets Bail Week After SUV Kills 23-Year-Old In Dwarka; Victim’s Single Mother Appeals For Justice | VIDEO

The victim Sahil Dhaneshra (left), grieving mother's video appeal (right) | X

A 23-year-old man was killed after an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor rammed into his motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said. The accident, which also left a taxi driver injured, has triggered outrage on social media and renewed concerns over minors behind the wheel.

Victim Killed On The Spot

The deceased, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), died at the scene after the speeding SUV allegedly collided with his motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The impact reportedly caused the vehicle to then hit a roadside parked car.

Ajit Singh, a taxi driver present at the spot, sustained injuries in the crash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police have seized all three vehicles involved in the accident and conducted mechanical inspections. CCTV footage from the area has also been collected as part of the investigation.

Mother’s Emotional Appeal

In a video message, Sahil’s mother said she had raised him as a single parent and lost him due to alleged reckless driving.

“I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother,” she said, appealing to media organisations and Dwarka residents to help her seek justice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She alleged in a social media post that the SUV was being driven recklessly and claimed the driver was performing stunts for social media fame. Police, however, said the matter remains under investigation.

Minor Apprehended, Produced Before JJB

During the probe, the SUV driver was identified as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh. Police confirmed that he did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

The minor was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which sent him to an observation home.

According to police, he was granted interim bail on February 10 on the grounds that he is a Class 10 student and was scheduled to appear for his examinations.

Social Media Claims Surface

Following the incident, several social media users claimed that the SUV had multiple prior traffic violations. Some users also shared images of the vehicle and alleged details about its ownership. However, police have not officially confirmed these claims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unverified posts circulating online also attributed insensitive remarks to individuals allegedly linked to the accused. Authorities have not commented on these claims.

Investigation Underway

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the SUV collided with the motorcycle before crashing into a parked vehicle. Further forensic and technical examination of the vehicles is ongoing.

Officials have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information as the investigation continues.