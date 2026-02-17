RailTel Hosts AI-Driven Healthcare Panels At India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways curated and hosted two important panel discussions on Artificial Intelligence–driven healthcare at the AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam. | X @ani_digital

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways curated and hosted two important panel discussions on Artificial Intelligence–driven healthcare at the AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam. The mega summit was organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the IndiaAI Mission, bringing together policymakers, technology leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, and innovators from India and across the globe.

Sessions Focus on Collaborative Models, AI for Public Health

RailTel curated two focused sessions titled “Public Health Powered by AI: RailTel’s Collaborative Model for AI-enabled Inclusive Healthcare for Bharat and Beyond” and “AI for Inclusive, Accessible, and Universal Healthcare.” Both sessions witnessed engaging discussions on leveraging Artificial Intelligence to strengthen public health systems, enhance healthcare accessibility, and ensure inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery.

The panel discussion on “Public Health Powered by AI” emphasized the importance of collaborative models involving government institutions, healthcare providers, research organizations, and technology partners. Panellists highlighted AI’s potential to strengthen disease surveillance, enable early detection, enhance clinical decision support, and improve population-scale health management. It was also stressed that AI must be developed and deployed as a catalyst for equity, ensuring it helps bridge healthcare gaps rather than widen existing disparities.

Experts Call for Patient-Centric Policies, Realistic Deployment

The second session on “AI for Inclusive, Accessible, and Universal Healthcare” focused on ensuring that AI-driven healthcare solutions reach underserved and remote populations. Experts underscored the need for patient-centric government policies, noting that healthcare innovation cannot be driven solely by profitability. The discussion highlighted key challenges such as limited high-bandwidth infrastructure in remote regions, the need for realistic deployment expectations aligned with on-ground realities, and the importance of measuring meaningful outcome-based indicators to assess AI’s impact. Panellists also emphasized that improving healthcare literacy is essential to prevent confusion and ensure AI supports truly universal and inclusive healthcare delivery.

The sessions featured distinguished panellists and moderators from government, healthcare institutions, academia, and industry, whose insights helped translate AI’s potential into actionable strategies for real-world implementation.

RailTel Committed to Enabling Digital Infrastructure for Public Health

Talking about the sessions Sanjai Kumar, CMD/RailTel said “We express our sincere gratitude to MeitY and the IndiaAI Mission for entrusting RailTel with the responsibility of organizing these important panel discussions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This summit provided a valuable platform to deliberate on how Artificial Intelligence can drive inclusive and accessible healthcare for Bharat and beyond. As a public sector enterprise committed to supporting national digital initiatives, RailTel sees itself as a key enabler in building secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure that can power AI-driven public health services.”

RailTel’s participation and leadership in curating these sessions reaffirm its commitment to supporting India’s digital transformation and enabling next-generation public service delivery through secure and scalable ICT infrastructure. With its nationwide optical fibre network and extensive experience in deploying mission-critical digital platforms, RailTel continues to play a vital role in enabling technology-driven innovation across sectors including healthcare, governance, and citizen services.