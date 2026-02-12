 Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
An AI-generated video falsely claiming PM Narendra Modi announced free scooters for women on Aadhaar cards has gone viral. PIB’s fact-check unit termed the video fake and urged citizens to verify welfare schemes on the official portal. The clip was shared by an Instagram handle, PIB said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
New Delhi: An AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that the central government will provide free scooters to women with less than Rs 50,000 monthly income on Aadhaar cards is going viral on social media. However, the video has been termed fake by PIB's fact-checking unit.

"The claim is being made through an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared by the Instagram handle ‘rounakkumartalks’ that the Central Government will provide free scooters to women on Aadhaar cards," PIB said on X.

PIB also urged citizens to check http://myscheme.gov.in/ for information related to public welfare schemes.

Similar Incident

Earlier last month, an AI-generated video falsely showed President Droupadi Murmu claiming guaranteed daily profits of up to ₹70,000 and ₹21 lakh per month on an investment of ₹23,000.

However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has debunked these claims and termed the video fake. PIB clarified that the President has not endorsed any such investment platform or scheme. The agency also shared a link to the original video, which is one month old. The original speech was delivered by the President on National Human Rights Day.

