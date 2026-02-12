Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim

New Delhi: An AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falsely claiming that the central government will provide free scooters to women with less than Rs 50,000 monthly income on Aadhaar cards is going viral on social media. However, the video has been termed fake by PIB's fact-checking unit.

"The claim is being made through an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared by the Instagram handle ‘rounakkumartalks’ that the Central Government will provide free scooters to women on Aadhaar cards," PIB said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PIB also urged citizens to check http://myscheme.gov.in/ for information related to public welfare schemes.

Similar Incident

Earlier last month, an AI-generated video falsely showed President Droupadi Murmu claiming guaranteed daily profits of up to ₹70,000 and ₹21 lakh per month on an investment of ₹23,000.

However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has debunked these claims and termed the video fake. PIB clarified that the President has not endorsed any such investment platform or scheme. The agency also shared a link to the original video, which is one month old. The original speech was delivered by the President on National Human Rights Day.