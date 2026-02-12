 Bengaluru Lokayukta Raids Recover ₹2 Crore Unaccounted Cash From Government Officer
Karnataka Lokayukta Police seized nearly Rs 2 crore in suspected unaccounted cash during raids linked to a senior Bengaluru government engineer. Investigators found assets worth about Rs 4.42 crore, over twice his known income, raising disproportionate wealth concerns. Searches remain underway as authorities continue their probe into alleged corruption and financial irregularities.

Rahul M
Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police recovered nearly Rs 2 crore in suspected unaccounted cash during coordinated raids on properties linked to a senior government official in Bengaluru.

The searches were carried out at six locations associated with HM Janardhan, a superintending engineer with the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), following specific intelligence inputs. Officials discovered Rs 1.7 crore in cash at an apartment owned by Sujay Shetty, identified as a close associate of the officer.

Visuals from the raids showed bundles of currency notes laid out across a bed while officials used counting machines to process the large sum.

Investigators also examined documents that indicated the officer possessed assets worth approximately Rs 3.2 crore. These reportedly include three residential properties valued at around Rs 2.4 crore and agricultural land estimated to be worth over Rs 60 lakh.

According to Lokayukta officials, preliminary findings suggest the total assets uncovered so far amount to about Rs 4.42 crore, roughly 216% higher than the officer’s known sources of income. The discrepancy has raised strong suspicion of disproportionate assets.

Authorities confirmed that search and seizure operations are still ongoing, and additional revelations may emerge as the probe advances. The crackdown underscores continued efforts by anti-corruption agencies to identify illicit wealth among public servants and reinforce accountability within government institutions.

