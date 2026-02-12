 'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
A young German man’s romantic anniversary surprise turned into a costly mishap when balloons carrying a chain of cash worth $2,000 slipped away and floated into the night sky. Though his girlfriend hugged him first, the loss shocked him. The viral video, viewed over 110 million times, sparked mixed reactions online, blending sympathy, humor, and debate

Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

A heartwarming anniversary surprise by a young German man turned into an unforgettable mishap after his carefully planned gift quite literally vanished into thin air. The emotional moment, captured on camera, has since gone viral, sparking laughter, sympathy, and heated debate across social media platforms.

A grand gesture meant to impress

The video begins in an open parking space under the night sky, where a young couple stands beside a table holding a large white gift box decorated with red ribbons. The man, dressed in a black suit, prepares an elaborate surprise for his girlfriend, who is holding a cluster of red balloons.

Inside the box, he carefully arranges a balloon attached to a long chain of cash notes. As the balloon inflates, the notes form a vertical stream designed to rise dramatically when the box is opened. Soft pink lighting inside the box adds a romantic glow, building anticipation for the big reveal.

Emotional moment takes an unexpected turn

When the woman lifts the lid, the balloon floats upward, pulling the linked cash along with it. Stunned by the sight, she immediately turns to hug her boyfriend, visibly touched by the effort and emotion behind the gesture.

However, during their embrace, disaster strikes. The balloon slips free, and the entire chain of money detaches, drifting rapidly into the dark sky. The woman rushes after it, trying to catch the floating cash, while the man desperately tosses his coat upward in a last attempt, but it’s too late.

article-image

As the money disappears, the man collapses onto the ground, covering his face in disbelief. His girlfriend kneels beside him, offering comfort and reminding him that his thoughtfulness mattered more than the loss. He replies in shock, revealing that the flying cash represented his full month’s salary.

The video caption later clarified that the total loss amounted to roughly $2,000- nearly ₹1.8 lakh- making the moment even more painful.

Viral sensation sparks online debate

Uploaded on February 10, the clip quickly exploded across social media, amassing over 110 million views and thousands of comments. While many viewers sympathised with the couple, others debated the wisdom of such grand outdoor gestures involving large sums of money.

Some users praised the girlfriend’s emotional response, noting that she hugged her partner before reacting to the cash, interpreting it as a sign of genuine affection. Others criticised the extravagant display, calling it unnecessary and risky.

A few viewers even joked that the floating money might end up helping someone else in need, while others pointed out that the moment perfectly illustrated how romance and practicality don’t always mix.

