Bengaluru Techie Murders Parents For Refusing To Fund His Startup Venture

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old techie has stabbed his parents to death on Wednesday, for not funding his start-up venture.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy Captain and his wife Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist in their Adarsh Vista villa in Vignan Nagar in HAL police station limits.

The assailant Rohan Chandra Bhat (33) has been arrested and the police say that he seems to be under depression. Madhavi Nair, a neighbour of Naveen Chandra Bhat has lodged a complaint with the police.

According to police, Rohan Chandra Bhat was working as a software engineer in the USA and returned to Bengaluru three years ago. His sister is married and lives in the USA. After returning to Bengaluru, Rohan started living separately and worked in a couple of companies for a year. But he stopped working and no one knew what he was doing.

Of late, he started asking money from his parents and also started saying that he wanted to set up a start-up venture. However, his parents asked him to get a job first and think of doing anything independently. This had triggered a rift between them.

On Wednesday morning, at around 7 am, Rohan came to his parents' house and picked up a quarrel with them over the same issue. Before the neighbours could realise that the issue was going out of hand, Rohan had stabbed his both parents. Both of them had sustained multiple injuries and deep wounds on their stomachs. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead by 8.15 am.

The bodies have been shifted to Bowring hospital mortuary and the post mortem would be conducted after their daughter returns from the USA.