 Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21 Lakh Per Month; PIB Debunks Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21 Lakh Per Month; PIB Debunks Claim

Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21 Lakh Per Month; PIB Debunks Claim

PIB’s fact-checking unit has debunked a viral AI-generated video claiming President Droupadi Murmu guaranteed profits of up to ₹21 lakh per month on a ₹23,000 investment. PIB said the clip misused an old National Human Rights Day speech and warned users not to click related links, calling them potential phishing attempts.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
PIB fact check

New Delhi: An AI-generated video falsely shows President Droupadi Murmu claiming guaranteed daily profits of up to ₹70,000 and ₹21 lakh per month on an investment of ₹23,000. However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has debunked these claims and termed the video fake. PIB clarified that the President has not endorsed any such investment platform or scheme. PIB also shared the link to the original video, which is one month old. The original speech was delivered by the President on National Human Rights Day.

PIB also advised people not to click on links making such claims, as they could be phishing attempts.

Read Also
Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Scheme Promising ₹5,000 Per...
article-image

Similar video

Earlier in December, a similar video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment scheme promising ₹5,000 per hour and claiming it could generate ₹1 crore in six months circulated on social media. However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit termed the video fake and stated that it was AI-generated.

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know

PIB also confirmed that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has announced or endorsed any such scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21...
Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21...
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues