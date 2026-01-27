Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21 Lakh Per Month; PIB Debunks Claim

PIB fact check

New Delhi: An AI-generated video falsely shows President Droupadi Murmu claiming guaranteed daily profits of up to ₹70,000 and ₹21 lakh per month on an investment of ₹23,000. However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has debunked these claims and termed the video fake. PIB clarified that the President has not endorsed any such investment platform or scheme. PIB also shared the link to the original video, which is one month old. The original speech was delivered by the President on National Human Rights Day.

PIB also advised people not to click on links making such claims, as they could be phishing attempts.

Similar video

Earlier in December, a similar video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment scheme promising ₹5,000 per hour and claiming it could generate ₹1 crore in six months circulated on social media. However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit termed the video fake and stated that it was AI-generated.

PIB also confirmed that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has announced or endorsed any such scheme.