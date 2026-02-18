Days After Her Marriage, 36-Year-Old Software Engineer Brutally Murdered By Ex-Husband In Hyderabad

A 30-year-old software professional was brutally killed by her former husband in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram area on Wednesday, in what police describe as a premeditated attack driven by personal resentment.

The incident occurred at Sunitha’s residence in Green City Colony. According to investigators, the accused, identified as Mahesh, had recently divorced Sunitha. Shortly after the separation, she remarried, a development police believe he was unable to accept.

Officials said Mahesh allegedly went to Sunitha’s house carrying two knives and a can of petrol. After confronting her and engaging in an argument, he is accused of launching a violent assault. Police said he stabbed her multiple times and also struck her on the head with a flower pot, inflicting fatal injuries. Sunitha was later found lying in a pool of blood inside her home.

Following the attack, Mahesh reportedly fled the scene. Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

The accused was traced and apprehended within hours of the crime. He is currently in police custody and being questioned.

Preliminary findings suggest that Mahesh’s anger over Sunitha’s remarriage may have been the motive behind the killing. Further investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.