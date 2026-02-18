After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’

Professor Neha Singh from Galgotias University | ANI

Galgotias University faced embarrassment at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi after showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog, “Orion,” as an in-house innovation. The controversy erupted when assistant professor Neha Singh was seen in viral videos claiming that the robot had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence.

Social media users soon pointed out that the robotic dog is a commercially available product manufactured by Chinese robotics firm Unitree and priced at around $2,800. Following the backlash, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed the university to vacate its pavilion at the event.

As criticism mounted, Singh issued a clarification, stating that her comments were misinterpreted and that she may not have expressed herself clearly in the excitement of the moment. She maintained that the robot was introduced to inspire students to build better innovations, not to claim that the university had manufactured it.

In a formal statement, the university distanced itself from the claims, asserting that it had never stated the robotic dog was built on campus. It described the device as a teaching tool purchased to help students gain practical exposure to artificial intelligence and robotics using globally available technologies.

Amid the controversy, Singh’s LinkedIn profile was updated to show the status “open to work,” drawing further attention online. Singh, who joined the university in November 2023, previously worked at Sharda University and holds an MBA from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

In her LinkedIn profile, communication professor Singh describes herself as someone who can engage, motivate, and uplift others through her strong command of language. She highlights her natural talent for articulation and public speaking, stating that she has spent years helping people find their voice and communicate with clarity and confidence, believing that timely words can make a meaningful difference.