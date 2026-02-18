 After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAfter Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’

After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’

Galgotias University was asked to vacate its pavilion at the AI Impact Summit 2026 after a professor presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as a university innovation. The claim was debunked online, triggering controversy. The university clarified it had only purchased the robot for academic purposes, while the professor said her remarks were misinterpreted.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Professor Neha Singh from Galgotias University | ANI

Galgotias University faced embarrassment at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi after showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog, “Orion,” as an in-house innovation. The controversy erupted when assistant professor Neha Singh was seen in viral videos claiming that the robot had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence.

Social media users soon pointed out that the robotic dog is a commercially available product manufactured by Chinese robotics firm Unitree and priced at around $2,800. Following the backlash, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed the university to vacate its pavilion at the event.

As criticism mounted, Singh issued a clarification, stating that her comments were misinterpreted and that she may not have expressed herself clearly in the excitement of the moment. She maintained that the robot was introduced to inspire students to build better innovations, not to claim that the university had manufactured it.

In a formal statement, the university distanced itself from the claims, asserting that it had never stated the robotic dog was built on campus. It described the device as a teaching tool purchased to help students gain practical exposure to artificial intelligence and robotics using globally available technologies.

FPJ Shorts
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Read Also
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row
article-image

Amid the controversy, Singh’s LinkedIn profile was updated to show the status “open to work,” drawing further attention online. Singh, who joined the university in November 2023, previously worked at Sharda University and holds an MBA from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

In her LinkedIn profile, communication professor Singh describes herself as someone who can engage, motivate, and uplift others through her strong command of language. She highlights her natural talent for articulation and public speaking, stating that she has spent years helping people find their voice and communicate with clarity and confidence, believing that timely words can make a meaningful difference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’
After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’
Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral
Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral
On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam;...
On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam;...
'Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera...': Galgotias University Issues Apology Over Robodog Row, Says...
'Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera...': Galgotias University Issues Apology Over Robodog Row, Says...
NIA Nabs Absconder In Kerala PFI Case On Arrival From UAE At Cochin Airport
NIA Nabs Absconder In Kerala PFI Case On Arrival From UAE At Cochin Airport