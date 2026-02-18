NIA Nabs Absconder In Kerala PFI Case On Arrival From UAE At Cochin Airport | File Pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an accused, absconding for the past three years in a Popular Front of India (PFI) case, on arrival from UAE at the Cochin International Airport.

Accused Identified

Moideenkutty P, a resident of Kattipparuthi, Valancheri, Malappuram District, Kerala, was taken into custody by an NIA team at the airport.

Absconding Since 2022

The accused - the Coordinator of Physical Education Training of the banned PFI outfit in Kerala - had fled soon after registration of the case in September 2022. The NIA had conducted searches in the house of Moideenkutty P and recovered many incriminating documents during the probe.

Conspiracy And Radicalisation

The case related to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders and cadres to create a communal divide between people of different communities through radicalisation of impressionable youth. As part of the conspiracy, the youth were trained in handling weapons and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence, with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

Wings And Training Modules

NIA investigation in the case so far has revealed that the accused had conspired to spread the concept of violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering the country. The PFI had established various Wings & Units, such as ‘Reporters Wing’, ‘Physical and Arms Training Wing’ and ‘Service Teams’, in pursuance of the conspiracy. It was further found during investigation that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of Physical Education, Yoga Training etc.

65 Accused Chargesheeted

The anti terror agency has till date chargesheeted 65 accused, and is continuing its investigation in the case.

