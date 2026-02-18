Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral

CTV footage of a shocking road accident on the Morbi-Rajkot bypass has gone viral, showing a speeding car ramming into a scooter from behind and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on February 10 near Morbi. According to police and CCTV visuals, a scooter carrying two riders was travelling at a normal speed when a fast-moving car approached from behind and crashed into it. The impact flung both the rider and the pillion into the air before they fell onto the road.

The car driver did not stop and sped away after the collision, turning the case into a hit-and-run.

The injured rider, identified as Maulik Virpariya, has lodged a complaint at the local police station. His cousin, Kuldeep, was also injured in the accident. Both were riding the two-wheeler at the time of the crash.

Police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the unidentified car driver. Further investigation is underway.