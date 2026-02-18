 Himachal To Introduce Bill On Controlled Cannabis Cultivation In Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHimachal To Introduce Bill On Controlled Cannabis Cultivation In Assembly

Himachal To Introduce Bill On Controlled Cannabis Cultivation In Assembly

Himachal Pradesh will introduce a bill to allow controlled and scientific cannabis cultivation for industrial and medicinal use. Minister Anirudh Singh said the legislation would be tabled in the Assembly session. The policy предусматри licensing, monitoring and traceability, aiming to boost farmers’ income, create rural jobs and increase state revenue.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

The Himachal Pradesh government has finalised a policy for the controlled and scientific cultivation of cannabis and plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming Assembly session to implement it.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh informed the House that the legislation would be tabled during the session. Addressing the Opposition, he said, “Vipaksh pooch raha hai ki bhang ki kheti ka kya hua. To bata doon satra ke dauran vidheyak laya jayega. Aasha hai vipaksh iske liye poori tarah se sahyog karega. Isse aay ke sadhan badhenge.”

Read Also
Pune Airport Drug Bust: 5.5 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth ₹5.42 Crore Recovered From Bangkok...
article-image

The government clarified that cannabis cultivation would be carried out strictly under a regulated and scientific framework, focusing on industrial, medicinal and research-based applications. The policy includes detailed provisions related to cultivation, production, processing and usage to prevent misuse and ensure it is utilised only for authorised purposes.

Farming will be permitted solely through a licensing system. The state will also identify suitable cultivation zones and establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure traceability of production.

FPJ Shorts
Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
‘Namaz Should Not Be Offered On Streets’: Lucknow Eidgah Imam’s Appeal To People For Ramazan 2026
‘Namaz Should Not Be Offered On Streets’: Lucknow Eidgah Imam’s Appeal To People For Ramazan 2026
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade

Officials believe the move could open new avenues in industrial products, pharmaceuticals and research while boosting farmers’ income, generating rural employment and enhancing state revenue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal To Introduce Bill On Controlled Cannabis Cultivation In Assembly
Himachal To Introduce Bill On Controlled Cannabis Cultivation In Assembly
Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
‘Namaz Should Not Be Offered On Streets’: Lucknow Eidgah Imam’s Appeal To People For Ramazan...
‘Namaz Should Not Be Offered On Streets’: Lucknow Eidgah Imam’s Appeal To People For Ramazan...
'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias
'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks