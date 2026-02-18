Himachal To Introduce Bill On Controlled Cannabis Cultivation In Assembly

The Himachal Pradesh government has finalised a policy for the controlled and scientific cultivation of cannabis and plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming Assembly session to implement it.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh informed the House that the legislation would be tabled during the session. Addressing the Opposition, he said, “Vipaksh pooch raha hai ki bhang ki kheti ka kya hua. To bata doon satra ke dauran vidheyak laya jayega. Aasha hai vipaksh iske liye poori tarah se sahyog karega. Isse aay ke sadhan badhenge.”

The government clarified that cannabis cultivation would be carried out strictly under a regulated and scientific framework, focusing on industrial, medicinal and research-based applications. The policy includes detailed provisions related to cultivation, production, processing and usage to prevent misuse and ensure it is utilised only for authorised purposes.

Farming will be permitted solely through a licensing system. The state will also identify suitable cultivation zones and establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure traceability of production.

Officials believe the move could open new avenues in industrial products, pharmaceuticals and research while boosting farmers’ income, generating rural employment and enhancing state revenue.