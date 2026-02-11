Bengaluru Constable’s Daughter, Niece Crushed To Death As School Bus Runs Over Them After Hitting Scooter - VIDEO

In a tragic incident captured on CCTV, two girls aged two and four died after being run over by a school bus near Thanisandra in north Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video that surfaced on social media shows a man seated on a scooter with two girls standing on the floorboard when a bus taking a turn hits the scooter, causing the children to fall off the vehicle and come under the wheels. The man, identified as constable Naganagowda of the City Armed Reserve, escaped with minor injuries. The victims have been identified as Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4), the daughter and niece of the constable.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred around 8 am near the police quarters under the jurisdiction of the Hennur Traffic Police Station.

Police said constable Naganagowda was riding his two-wheeler to purchase milk, accompanied by his daughter Varsha and his elder brother’s daughter Bhanu. During school pickup hours, a school bus taking a turn allegedly crashed into the stationary scooter.

The impact threw the children onto the road, and the bus’s rear wheel reportedly ran over them. Both sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Naganagowda suffered minor injuries in the accident. The children’s bodies were later shifted to Yelahanka Government Hospital for postmortem examination.