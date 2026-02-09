 On Camera: Biker Crushed To Death Under Wheels Of Truck As Bike Skids After Sudden Brake In UP’s Mirzapur
On Camera: Biker Crushed To Death Under Wheels Of Truck As Bike Skids After Sudden Brake In UP’s Mirzapur

A biker died after being crushed by a truck on the Varanasi–Shaktinagar highway in Mirzapur when his bike skidded following sudden braking near a parked Hyva. The incident was caught on CCTV. Police have recovered belongings to identify the victim and are probing alleged negligence in roadside parking.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
article-image

A biker was crushed to death in a tragic road accident on the Varanasi–Shaktinagar highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Monday. The incident occurred near Gauradi village under the Adalhat police station limits and was captured on CCTV.

According to police, the victim was riding at high speed when he suddenly applied brakes after spotting a stationary heavy vehicle (Hyva) parked on the roadside. The abrupt braking caused the bike to skid, throwing the rider onto the road. Moments later, a truck coming from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Panic gripped the area following the accident. Adalhat police rushed to the scene, took custody of the body, and initiated legal formalities. During the search, police recovered two mobile phones and some documents from the deceased’s bag, which are being used to establish his identity.

Local residents alleged that the accident could have been avoided had the heavy vehicle not been parked carelessly on the highway. They claimed that unregulated roadside parking by heavy vehicles frequently leads to fatal accidents, while authorities fail to take strict action.

Police said an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and ascertain responsibility for the accident.

