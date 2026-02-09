On Camera: Biker Crushed To Death Under Wheels Of Truck As Bike Skids After Sudden Brake In UP’s Mirzapur

A biker was crushed to death in a tragic road accident on the Varanasi–Shaktinagar highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Monday. The incident occurred near Gauradi village under the Adalhat police station limits and was captured on CCTV.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, the victim was riding at high speed when he suddenly applied brakes after spotting a stationary heavy vehicle (Hyva) parked on the roadside. The abrupt braking caused the bike to skid, throwing the rider onto the road. Moments later, a truck coming from behind ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Panic gripped the area following the accident. Adalhat police rushed to the scene, took custody of the body, and initiated legal formalities. During the search, police recovered two mobile phones and some documents from the deceased’s bag, which are being used to establish his identity.

Preliminary information revealed that the vehicle parked on the roadside had been left unattended by its driver, who had stepped away to withdraw money, leaving the vehicle halted for nearly five minutes. The entire sequence of events was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.

Local residents alleged that the accident could have been avoided had the heavy vehicle not been parked carelessly on the highway. They claimed that unregulated roadside parking by heavy vehicles frequently leads to fatal accidents, while authorities fail to take strict action.

Police said an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and ascertain responsibility for the accident.