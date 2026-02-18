 From Kashmiri Kahwa To Rajma Gilawat: Full Menu Of PM Modi's India-AI Summit 2026 Dinner In New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a special dinner for visiting heads of state during the India-AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The curated menu by ITC chefs will showcase regional Indian flavours, including GI-tagged Munsyari rajma and Kashmiri Kahwa. Leaders like Emmanuel Macron and Lula are expected to attend the high-profile dinner.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Right: Kashmiri Kahwa Left: Rajma Gilawat | X

New Delhi: India-AI Summit 2026 is currently being held in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February. Global leaders and innovators have gathered at Bharat Mandapam to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence. As part of the summit’s engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a special dinner on Wednesday for the visiting heads of state.

Full menu for the AI Summit dinner hosted by PM Modi:

Starter

Varnila – ‘Colourful and Vivid’
 Varnila is a vibrant chaat featuring baby spinach crisp, yoghurt sphere, tamarind-date chutney, cilantro relish with Old Delhi masala, and a multifloral jowar crisp.

Sasya – ‘Harvest: Produce of the Field’
Inspired by the mountains of Uttarakhand, the course comprises:

GI-tagged Munsyari rajma gilawat

Pahadi rice and jhangora (barnyard millet) pulao

Kumaoni aloo aur subz ke gutke

Silky tomato-anari sauce

Indian Breads

Taftaan
Taftaan is a leavened bread topped with melon seeds.

Kashmiri Girda
Kashmiri Girda is a well-known bakery-style bread from Kashmir.

Dessert

Nisarga – ‘Nature’s Creation’
A refined take on Rasmalai Tres Leches, featuring a moist and creamy chena sponge soaked in sweetened milk, paired with winter berry preserve and set on a pearl millet streusel.

Beverages

Kashmiri Kahwa

Filter Coffee

Darjeeling Tea

The menu for the high-profile dinner has been curated by chefs from the ITC group. Among the global leaders attending the dinner are French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and several other head of states from across the world.

