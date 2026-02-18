'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | ANI

Omar Abdullah has criticised Galgotias University over the ongoing AI Summit controversy, accusing the institution of setting the wrong example for students.

Reacting to the row over the presentation of a Chinese-made robotic dog as an in-house innovation, Abdullah wrote on X, “So this is what Galgotias teaches its students by example, copy someone else’s work & claim it as your own. When you get caught you don’t own up & apologise, instead you 6 & 9 to make excuses. When that doesn’t work you throw an employee under the bus & blame them for everything to save your own skin. Thank heavens this wasn’t the education I received.”

The controversy erupted after videos surfaced showing a university representative claiming that the robotic dog showcased at the AI Summit had been developed by its Centre of Excellence. The product was later identified as a commercially available robot manufactured by Chinese firm Unitree.

As the controversy spiralled, the university issued an apology, stating that its representative was ill-informed.

“We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press... Understanding the organisers’ sentiment we have vacated the premises,” the statement read.

The university said it vacated the pavilion following directions from the organisers. The episode has triggered widespread debate on social media and drawn sharp political reactions.