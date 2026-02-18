 'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias

'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias

Omar Abdullah criticised Galgotias University over the AI Summit robodog controversy, accusing it of copying others’ work and shifting blame instead of apologising. In a post on X, he said the university set a poor example for students. The university has denied claiming ownership of the Chinese-made robot.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | ANI

Omar Abdullah has criticised Galgotias University over the ongoing AI Summit controversy, accusing the institution of setting the wrong example for students.

Reacting to the row over the presentation of a Chinese-made robotic dog as an in-house innovation, Abdullah wrote on X, “So this is what Galgotias teaches its students by example, copy someone else’s work & claim it as your own. When you get caught you don’t own up & apologise, instead you 6 & 9 to make excuses. When that doesn’t work you throw an employee under the bus & blame them for everything to save your own skin. Thank heavens this wasn’t the education I received.”

The controversy erupted after videos surfaced showing a university representative claiming that the robotic dog showcased at the AI Summit had been developed by its Centre of Excellence. The product was later identified as a commercially available robot manufactured by Chinese firm Unitree.

As the controversy spiralled, the university issued an apology, stating that its representative was ill-informed.

FPJ Shorts
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
IND VS NED: Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball 50 In Maiden T20 WC Half-Century
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere

“We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press... Understanding the organisers’ sentiment we have vacated the premises,” the statement read.

Read Also
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
article-image

The university said it vacated the pavilion following directions from the organisers. The episode has triggered widespread debate on social media and drawn sharp political reactions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias
'Copy, Get Caught, Make Excuses': Omar Abdullah Tears Into Galgotias
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day...
Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day...
Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin...
Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin...