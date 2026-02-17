 Bombay HC Issues Notice To ED, State On Anil Deshmukh’s Plea Seeking Fast-Track Hearing Of CBI Case
The Bombay High Court issued notices to the Directorate of Enforcement and the Maharashtra government on a plea by Anil Deshmukh seeking speedy hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation case, arguing it forms the basis of the ED’s money laundering probe.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:04 AM IST
The Bombay High Court hears former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s petition urging speedy progress of the CBI case linked to the ED probe | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notices to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the State government on a plea by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking directions to ensure that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against him — treated as the predicate offence — is taken up expeditiously by the special court.

Plea for simultaneous progress of cases

Deshmukh has argued that the ED’s money laundering case arises from the CBI prosecution and that both matters must progress together.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for the former minister, submitted that the CBI case has been committed to the PMLA court. Citing a Supreme Court judgement, Chaudhari said: “It is well settled that if an accused is discharged in the scheduled offence, proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cannot survive.”

ED seeks time to respond

ED counsel informed the bench that they received Deshmukh’s plea only last Friday and sought time to file a reply.

In its order, Justice Ashwin Bhobe noted that the prosecuting agency had received the application’s copy on Friday, February 13, and granted time to file a reply, with directions to serve an advance copy on the petitioner at least three days before the next hearing.

Next hearing on March 5

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on March 5.

Deshmukh, arrested in November 2021, faces corruption allegations investigated by the CBI and a related money laundering case probed by the Directorate of Enforcement. He was granted bail by the high court in December 2022.

