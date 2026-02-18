On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam; Locals’ Heroic Response Saves All

A moving private bus caught fire in Ottapalam town in Palakkad district, triggering panic among passengers and onlookers. The incident which occurred on February 17, captured on CCTV, shows the bus reportedly operating on the Palakkad–Guruvayur route suddenly bursting into flames from the lower front engine section while still moving.

The video shows the vehicle travelling along a busy semi-urban stretch lined with shops and signboards, with a fuel station located nearby.

Passengers Evacuate Within Seconds

Within seconds of noticing the fire, the driver halted the bus and opened the doors. Passengers began exiting swiftly and in an orderly manner. There were no signs of stampede or chaos in the visuals.

By the 50-second mark, all passengers had safely evacuated and moved away from the burning vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Bystanders Step In With Fire Extinguishers

The CCTV clip highlights an extraordinary display of civic responsibility. Around 30 seconds into the incident, a local bystander reportedly an auto driver rushed to the scene carrying a fire extinguisher. Within moments, three to four more individuals arrived with additional extinguishers, likely sourced from nearby shops.

The group collectively sprayed the extinguishers at the base of the flames, targeting the engine area. By the one-minute mark, the visible fire had been largely brought under control.

Police personnel arrived shortly thereafter to manage traffic and secure the area.

A Masterclass In Crisis Management

The incident has drawn praise on social media for the calm evacuation, rapid coordination and selfless action of citizens who prioritised safety over filming the scene. Given the bus’s proximity to a petrol pump, the swift response likely prevented a far more serious disaster.

Authorities are expected to examine the cause of the fire.