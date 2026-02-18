 On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam; Locals’ Heroic Response Saves All
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam; Locals’ Heroic Response Saves All

On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam; Locals’ Heroic Response Saves All

A moving private bus caught fire in Ottapalam, Kerala, triggering panic among passengers. CCTV footage shows flames erupting from the engine section before the driver quickly halted the vehicle. Passengers evacuated safely within seconds as bystanders rushed in with fire extinguishers. Their swift, coordinated action doused the flames, preventing injuries and averting a major tragedy.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

A moving private bus caught fire in Ottapalam town in Palakkad district, triggering panic among passengers and onlookers. The incident which occurred on February 17, captured on CCTV, shows the bus reportedly operating on the Palakkad–Guruvayur route suddenly bursting into flames from the lower front engine section while still moving.

The video shows the vehicle travelling along a busy semi-urban stretch lined with shops and signboards, with a fuel station located nearby.

Passengers Evacuate Within Seconds

Within seconds of noticing the fire, the driver halted the bus and opened the doors. Passengers began exiting swiftly and in an orderly manner. There were no signs of stampede or chaos in the visuals.

FPJ Shorts
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

By the 50-second mark, all passengers had safely evacuated and moved away from the burning vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Bystanders Step In With Fire Extinguishers

The CCTV clip highlights an extraordinary display of civic responsibility. Around 30 seconds into the incident, a local bystander reportedly an auto driver rushed to the scene carrying a fire extinguisher. Within moments, three to four more individuals arrived with additional extinguishers, likely sourced from nearby shops.

The group collectively sprayed the extinguishers at the base of the flames, targeting the engine area. By the one-minute mark, the visible fire had been largely brought under control.

Read Also
'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
article-image

Police personnel arrived shortly thereafter to manage traffic and secure the area.

A Masterclass In Crisis Management

The incident has drawn praise on social media for the calm evacuation, rapid coordination and selfless action of citizens who prioritised safety over filming the scene. Given the bus’s proximity to a petrol pump, the swift response likely prevented a far more serious disaster.

Authorities are expected to examine the cause of the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral
Morbi Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Rams Scooter On Rajkot Bypass, CCTV Goes Viral
On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam;...
On Camera: Moving Private Bus With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire In Kerala’s Ottapalam;...
'Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera...': Galgotias University Issues Apology Over Robodog Row, Says...
'Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera...': Galgotias University Issues Apology Over Robodog Row, Says...
NIA Nabs Absconder In Kerala PFI Case On Arrival From UAE At Cochin Airport
NIA Nabs Absconder In Kerala PFI Case On Arrival From UAE At Cochin Airport
Former ISRO Employee Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Bengaluru Apartment
Former ISRO Employee Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Bengaluru Apartment