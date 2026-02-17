'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Kerala Story 2 Trailer | YouTube

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, was released in 2023. The movie became a blockbuster at the box office with a collection of Rs. 241.74 crore. Now, the makers are coming up with a sequel titled The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, and stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles.

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 has been released, and it has received a mixed response from netizens. A netizen commented, "This is reality every hindu girl should have to watch this (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Why releasing this type of movie i don't understand (sic)."

One more Instagram user wrote, "Bhot badiya propaganda hai shabaash bollywood or kuch krne ko mil nhi raha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

The Kerala Story 2 is slated to release on February 27, 2026. The film is getting a solo release, but it will be interesting to see what response, the movie will get at the box office.

Just like the first instalment, the makers have claimed that the part 2 is also based on true incidents. While sharing the trailer, the makers posted on social media, "They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi… ladenge."

The Kerala Story Controversy

In 2023, when The Kerala Story was released, it faced a lot of controversy. Petitions were filed seeking a ban on the film's release, but they were either denied or dismissed by the courts.

Last year, when at the 71st National Film Awards, the film received two National Awards, Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography, a lot of people were upset as they felt the movie was a propaganda, and didn't deserve the awards.

Let's see if The Keralal Story 2 will have to face controversies, or it will be get a clear release.