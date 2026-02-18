 Why The Fast Of Ramadan Is Broken By Eating Dates? Here's To Know Significance Of Roza In Islam
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Significance of Dates in Ramadan | Photo Courtesy: Canva

The month of Ramadan is one of the most sacred and auspicious times in Islam. It is the holiest time for Muslims around the world to observe fast. The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is looked at as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah. But, do you know that when the first Roza (fast) is broken by eating dates? Here's to know the reason and significance behind eating dates.

Why is the Ramadan fast broken by eating dates?

The month of Ramadan has extraordinary significance in Islam, and during this time Muslim around the world fast, also known as Roza in the name of Allah. During this time, the devotees who observe fast drink and eat after Sheri time before sunrise and Iftaar after sunset.

The unique thing is that the fast is broken by eating dates, and only after that do devotees consume other things. According to Islamic beliefs, breaking the rooza by eating dates is considered Sunnah. In Islam, devotees who follow the path of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad are called Sunnis. So, basically, Sunnah is the following of the practices and teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad.

The holy Quran mentions this sweet fruit

The holy Quran also mentions this sweet fruit and date palms 22 times. These fruits are highlighted as divine blessings, a symbol of fertility, and a nutritious food source.

According to Islamic beliefs, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad was very fond of dates himself, and he used to break his fast by eating dates. Prophet Muhammad emphasised their importance and noted their medicinal value, as they protect against poison and witchcraft. That is why devotees break their fast by eating dates.

Ramadan: A month of spiritual reflection

The Ramadan festival goes beyond just abstaining from food and drink. It is a time for Muslims to engage in acts of kindness, seek forgiveness, and develop a stronger sense of empathy for those in need. This month-long journey of faith culminates in Eid-ul-Fitr, a joyous festival that signifies the end of fasting and a renewed commitment to righteousness.

