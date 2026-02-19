India AI Impact Summit: Inside PM Modi's Private Lunch Menu Hosted For Global Leaders; From Gujarati Thepla To Ramadana Anjeer Laddoo |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host an exclusive private lunch for global delegates attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The specially curated menu has drawn attention for its unique concept, an entirely allergen-free spread prepared without milk, wheat or nuts, ensuring safety and inclusivity for international guests with varied dietary requirements.

Beyond dietary considerations, the meal also showcases India’s diverse culinary traditions through a vegetarian menu featuring millets, lentils, lotus stem, basmati rice and saffron. The selection reflects both regional flavours and a focus on nutritious, sustainable ingredients.

Starters

As reported by NDTV, the meal begins with Nimona Kebab, a pan-grilled green pea preparation infused with cumin and asafoetida, inspired by the winter delicacy matar nimona popular in parts of northern India. Another appetiser, Kham Khatai, features soft green moong patties stuffed with sweet mango chutney and lightly grilled for a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Guests will also be served Kashmiri Nadru Kurkuri, crispy lotus stem chips seasoned with spices, a crunchy snack rooted in the culinary traditions of the Kashmir Valley.

Main Course

For the main course, Zaffrani Subz Pulao brings together fragrant basmati rice, vegetables and saffron, creating a rich and aromatic dish often associated with celebratory feasts, including royal-style meals from cities like Hyderabad. A smoky Tandoori Salad made with grilled tomatoes, bell peppers, and pineapple adds freshness to the plate.

One of the highlights is Thepla, a gram-flour flatbread flavoured with fenugreek, a staple from Gujarat, served with mango relish-flavoured cream cheese adapted to fit the allergen-free concept.

Desserts

The dessert menu continues the health-focused yet indulgent theme with Rose and Coconut Pudding, a fragrant kheer-style preparation made using coconut milk and topped with finger millet crumble. Another sweet offering is Ramdana Anjeer Laddoo, prepared from puffed millet and dried figs, combining traditional ingredients with modern nutritional awareness.