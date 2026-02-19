Must-Visit Travel Destinations Of 2026: Forts Of Maratha Warriors To Explore In Maharashtra On The Occasion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

By: Sunanda Singh | February 19, 2026
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is also known as Shiv Jayanti, which is celebrated every year on February 19.
On this special occasion visit some of the most popular Shivaji Maharaj's forts in Maharashtra which are mentioned in the following slides:
Photo: Twitter/@YuvrajSambhaji
Raigad Fort, located approximately 140 kilometers from Pune, served as the capital of the Maratha Empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Konde Prashant/X
Murud-Janjira Fort is built alongside the waters and has a sculpture of a beast holding four elephants in its claws that will draw your attention. It is situated near Murud village.
Tripadvisor
Panhala Fort is place where the Maratha leader spent more than 500 days at this place and it was the capital of their empire before it became part of the British Empire in 1827. It is located 20 km northwest of Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
Tripadvisor
Shivneri Fort is a 17th-century military fortification near Junnar in Pune district. It is located in the Pune district and it is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
X/ @Aparantak
Lohagad Fort, also known as Iron Fort, is another must-visit place. It is situated in Lonavala.
Torna Fort is often explored during monsoon and is known for its cautious climbing; it is the first fort captured by Shivaji Maharaj.
Pratapgad Fort is another place which you can add in your bucket list. The fort is famous for the battle between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan.
X/
