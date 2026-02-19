Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Wows In Saree-Inspired Gown By Gaurav Gupta At 'The Bluff' After Party

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 19, 2026
Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the world premiere of her upcoming movie, The Bluff in a saree-inspired corset style gown.
The outfit, designed by Gaurav Gupta is a couture ensemble from his collection and Priyanka embodied it effortlessly and slayed like a 'desi girl'.
The bright-yellow gown features a pallu-style draping on one of her shoulders, and also has a strapless corset, clinched to her upper body.
Priyanka paired the outfit with a luxurious hand bag from Judith Leiber, also called as 'Sunken Treasure Chest' priced at $7295 (approx. ₹6,64,534)
Priyanka also donned a cape covering her head which flows down to form a floor-sweeping train.
Priyanka chose stunning diamond rings and a pair of dainty earrings to complete the look.
Priyanka's movie 'The Bluff' is set to release worldwide on February 25.