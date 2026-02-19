When Is Phulera Dooj In 2026? Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi & Muhurat

Phulera Dooj | X/ @chanmali43

Phulera Dooj is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated between the festivals of Vasant Panchami and Holi. It is significantly observed in the Braj region to glorify the pastimes of Lord Krishna, who played with (Phool) flowers on the eve of this day that comes ahead of the festival of colours. The auspicious day, which is dedicated to the divine love of Radha-Krishna, is observed on February 19, 2026. Continue reading to learn about the exact date, muhurat, and rituals.

Phulera Dooj signifies Holi celebrations

Phulera Dooj is one of the special celebrations during the spring season, and it is marked on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phalguna in the Hindu calendar. Auspicious work can be started on this day.

It is believed that the day is blessed and suitable for weddings and other significant life events. It is one of the most devotional festivals, which is primarily celebrated in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura and Vrindavan, where it signifies the start of Holi celebrations.

19th February 2026 (Thursday) - Phulera Dooj

Phulera Dooj 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Phulera Dooj rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Visit the Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha temple to seek a special blessing and perform puja and charity. The festival is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan, particularly at the Banke Bihari Temple, featuring grand decorations, flowers, and special puja rituals. On this day, devotees play with flowers and flower colours (Phoolon ki Holi) rather than artificial colours, celebrating the divine love of Radha and Krishna.