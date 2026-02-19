Who Was Gopal Krishna Gokhale? Know More About Late Social Reformer & Activist

By: Sunanda Singh | February 19, 2026
Gopal Krishna Gokhale was an Indian political figure and a social reformer who contributed greatly to India's freedom movement. On the anniversary of his death, let's review Gopal Krishna Gokhale's life and his contributions to the country
Gopal Krishna Gokhale was born in a Brahmin family during the British Raj. Despite being from a relatively poor household, he received an English education, which wasn't easy to cope with in those days.
Gopal Krishna Gokhale was Mahatma Gandhi's political leader, who was admired for his intellect.
Gokhale was one of the founders of the Servants of India Society (1905), whose members took vows of poverty and lifelong service to the underprivileged.
He opposed the ill-treatment of untouchables, or low-caste Hindus, and also took up the cause of impoverished Indians living in South Africa.
Gopal Krishna Gokhale was among the most prominent faces in the Indian National Congress and a strong advocate for gaining independence from British rule via constitutional means.
He played a leading role in bringing about the Morley-Minto Reforms, also known as the Indian Councils Act of 1909, which increased the involvement of Indians in the governance of British India.
Thanks For Reading!