'Ditched Kheer & Halwa', Newly-Wed Bahurani Makes Tiramisu For Her 'Pehli Rasoi' Ceremony

'Ditched Kheer & Halwa', Newly-Wed Bahurani Makes Tiramisu For Her 'Pahali Rasoi' Ceremony

The first cooking ritual of a newly married woman, popularly known as pehli rasoi, is considered a deeply special moment in many Indian households. Traditionally, after marriage, when the bride enters her husband’s home, she marks her new beginning by preparing something sweet, most commonly dishes like halwa or kheer, as a symbol of new beginnings and acceptance into the family.

However, a viral video from Mumbai is now winning hearts online for giving this age-old tradition a modern twist. The clip features a newly married woman who chose to prepare tiramisu instead of the customary Indian sweets for her pehli rasoi ceremony.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, her sister-in-law can be heard playfully teasing her, saying, “Bahurani ne apni pehli rasoi mein tiramisu banwaya hai, wow… aaj kal ki bahuranis,” while the mother-in-law and everyone laugh in the background. The light-hearted moment reflects the family’s acceptance of the unconventional choice and adds to the charm of the clip.

The video has struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the family for embracing change while still honouring the ritual. Several commenters pointed out how younger generations are continuing cultural traditions but adapting them to modern lifestyles.