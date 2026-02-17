Study Shows 87% Men Are Okay With Marrying Women Earning More Than Them, 16% Seeking Second Marriage |

A new relationship trends report released by matrimony platform Jeevansathi has revealed significant shifts in how Indians view marriage, remarriage, gender roles and partner preferences compared to a decade ago. The findings highlight changing social norms, with career priorities, compatibility and personal choice becoming more important than traditional expectations.

According to the report, the median age for marriage among Indian singles has increased from 27 to 29 over the past ten years. Nearly half of users now begin their search for a life partner at the age of 29, indicating that financial stability and career growth are increasingly being prioritised before marriage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The study also points to a major shift in financial dynamics within relationships. Only 8% of respondents believe that one partner should be the sole breadwinner. A large majority of men, 87%, said they are comfortable marrying women who earn more than them, while 15% of women expressed openness to marrying men who earn less, signalling a gradual movement toward financial equality in partnerships.

One of the most notable trends is the rise in people seeking a second marriage. In 2016, only 11% of users on the platform were looking for remarriage, but by 2025, this figure had grown to 16%, reflecting greater acceptance of second chances and evolving attitudes toward divorce and remarriage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Around 90% of users said finding the “right person” matters more than considerations such as age or income. Similarly, the importance of caste has declined sharply. While 91% of users in 2016 considered caste a must-have criterion, this dropped to 54% in 2025, and further to 49% among users in metro cities.

The report also shows growing independence among individuals in the matchmaking process. Profiles created and managed by users themselves have increased to 77%, compared to 67% in 2016, while family-managed profiles have declined from 33% to 23%. However, family involvement remains relevant, with 69% of respondents saying that having parents involved in the process makes partner search easier.