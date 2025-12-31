Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident BJP Will Form Govt In West Bengal |

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his three days visit to Kolkata, expresses confidence in forming a government in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Shah said that people of Bengal have to face trouble due to infiltration.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is in favor of infiltrators. If Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the government, the problem of infiltration will be stopped. For the last 15 years people of Bengal have seen corruption, misgovernance and fear of TMC. Bengal is ready for the change,” said Shah.

Shah also mentioned that till the elections are over in April it is a very crucial time for the state.

“This time we will get two-third majority and will form the government. At least seven letters had been sent to Mamata Banerjee over the land issue near the border but land wasn’t given by the state government. Union Home secretary visited Bengal at least thrice but was of no avail,” further stated the Union Home Minister.

Speaking on SIR, Shah added that Matuas should not be worried.

“Those Matuas who came to India as refugees are citizens of this country. BJP pledges to give them citizenship. Nobody can harm them, not even Mamata Banerjee. Industrialization in this state has gone for a toss. The Left Front regime spoiled half the industries and in the TMC regime industries closed completely. In this state only ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) can earn and no one else,” claimed Shah.

Speaking about women security, Shah mentioned, “RG Kar hospital, Sandeshkhali and Durgapur incidents show how safe women are in this state. You (Mamata Banerjee) have instructed women not to go out after 7 pm. Which age are we leaving? Is it the Mughal era? Once BJP forms the government here it promises development of the state like other states. The saffron camp can only build ‘Shonar Bangla’.”

Notably, the Union Home Minister reached Kolkata on Monday evening and held a meeting with the core committee. On Tuesday after the press conference Shah held several meetings with party’s MPs, MLAs to discuss the strategy of the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls in Bengal.

Meanwhile, without naming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slams Shah and also questions his credibility for the Pahalgam attack.

Mamata also equated Shah with Mahabharata characters Duryodhana and Dushasana.

“The Union Home Minister should resign. BJP says that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that is the case, then did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? They are saying we didn’t give land, then who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal? BJP is harassing people in the name of SIR. Only you and your son will eat,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.