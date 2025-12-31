 Uttarakhand: 60 People Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide Inside Hydropower Project Tunnel In Chamoli; Visuals Surface
Uttarakhand: 60 People Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide Inside Hydropower Project Tunnel In Chamoli; Visuals Surface

Around 60 people were injured after a loco train carrying workers and officials collided with a goods train inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydropower project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late Tuesday. All 109 onboard were rescued and the injured are stable; 10 were shifted to Gopeshwar district hospital.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Uttarakhand: 60 People Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide Inside Hydropower Project Tunnel In Chamoli; Visuals Surface

Gopeshwar: About 60 people were injured a loco train carrying workers and officials collided with a goods train inside Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late Tuesday evening, officials said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that there were a total of 109 people on the train at the time of the accident, which occurred late in the evening, and 60 of them were injured.

He said that all the people have been rescued and condition of all the injured is stable.

The DM said that one train carrying people and another carrying materials were moving inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the project, being constructed by THDC (India), when they collided.

According to officials, loco trains are used inside tunnels for the transportation of workers, officials, and materials for construction work.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli said that 10 injured people have been sent to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.

This 444-megawatt hydroelectric project is being built on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. The project is to generate 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines. It is targeted to be completed by next year.

