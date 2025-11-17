 Punjab News: SGPC Opposes Release Of Animation Film On Guru Tegh Bahadur
Stating that the film contains several shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal, the SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan on Monday said considering these issues, Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, had also issued a letter on November 13, last, instructing that the film must not be released.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) - which is known as the mini-parliament of the Sikhs - has asked the makers of the animation film ‘`Hind Di Chadar’’, based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur, not to release the film in view of Sikh sentiments.

Stating that the film contains several shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal, the SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan on Monday said considering these issues, Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, had also issued a letter on November 13, last, instructing that the film must not be released.

The film ``Hind Di Chadar’’, made by Baweja Movie Pvt Ltd. on the life of the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.

Mannan further said that depicting the Sikh Gurus through imagination or animation in any form is strictly prohibited, and doing so is a violation of Sikh principles and the edicts earlier issued by Akal Takht. He said that when even portraying characters related to the Gurus and their families is disallowed, filmmakers should refrain from planning such projects in the first place. Such films not only hurt Sikh sentiments but also create unnecessary controversy, he said.

He added that at a time when the Sikh Panth is commemorating the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, releasing an animation film related to the Guru, by deviating from Sikh principles, is not appropriate in any manner.

