Sher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur

A newly formed outfit calling itself the Sher-e-Punjab Brigade has claimed responsibility for the killing of Naveen Arora, son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, in Ferozepur. The claim was issued late Saturday through a detailed statement posted on social media, in which the group described the murder as part of its “war for Khalistan’s freedom.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In its post, the outfit announced its formation and said it was created to “contribute to the struggle for Khalistan.” The statement, invoking religious slogans, alleged that India was occupying Punjab and declared that it would continue its activities “by any means necessary” until an independent Khalistan was established.

#WATCH | Punjab | Baldev Arora, father of the deceased Naveen Arora, says, "I was sitting at our shop when my son left to take his children to the park... After 15 minutes, someone informed me he was shot by someone in the way, and that too in a manner that he died on the spot...… https://t.co/SyAwcBUIKG pic.twitter.com/a39DkJaYaA — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

The group said Naveen Arora was targeted because of his association with the RSS, calling him a “pawn of the Hindu government.” It further claimed that the Arora family had engaged in “anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh activities,” and accused Naveen of being part of a “Hindu extremist group.” The post also issued a warning to individuals in Punjab whom it accused of working as “agents of Delhi,” vowing continued attacks on RSS, Shiv Sena, police, military personnel, and other “Hindu government agents.”

The broad-daylight, brutal murder of Naveen Arora in Ferozepur has not only shattered the Arora family but has shaken the entire state of Punjab. Such a horrific incident taking place at the home of senior RSS volunteer and respected social worker Shri Baldev Raj Arora is a… pic.twitter.com/fetpYk4jr2 — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) November 16, 2025

Naveen Arora was shot dead on Saturday evening while returning home from his shop. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at him near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah, critically injuring him. An investigation is underway, with authorities treating the incident as a targeted killing.