Sher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur

A newly formed outfit calling itself the Sher-e-Punjab Brigade has claimed responsibility for the killing of Naveen Arora, son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, in Ferozepur. The claim was issued late Saturday through a detailed statement posted on social media, in which the group described the murder as part of its “war for Khalistan’s freedom.”
In its post, the outfit announced its formation and said it was created to “contribute to the struggle for Khalistan.” The statement, invoking religious slogans, alleged that India was occupying Punjab and declared that it would continue its activities “by any means necessary” until an independent Khalistan was established.
The group said Naveen Arora was targeted because of his association with the RSS, calling him a “pawn of the Hindu government.” It further claimed that the Arora family had engaged in “anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh activities,” and accused Naveen of being part of a “Hindu extremist group.” The post also issued a warning to individuals in Punjab whom it accused of working as “agents of Delhi,” vowing continued attacks on RSS, Shiv Sena, police, military personnel, and other “Hindu government agents.”
Naveen Arora was shot dead on Saturday evening while returning home from his shop. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at him near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah, critically injuring him. An investigation is underway, with authorities treating the incident as a targeted killing.