 Sher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur

Sher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur

Naveen Arora was shot dead on Saturday evening while returning home from his shop. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at him near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah, critically injuring him. An investigation is underway, with authorities treating the incident as a targeted killing.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

A newly formed outfit calling itself the Sher-e-Punjab Brigade has claimed responsibility for the killing of Naveen Arora, son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, in Ferozepur. The claim was issued late Saturday through a detailed statement posted on social media, in which the group described the murder as part of its “war for Khalistan’s freedom.”

In its post, the outfit announced its formation and said it was created to “contribute to the struggle for Khalistan.” The statement, invoking religious slogans, alleged that India was occupying Punjab and declared that it would continue its activities “by any means necessary” until an independent Khalistan was established.

Read Also
Who Was Naveen Arora? RSS Leader’s Son Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur
article-image

The group said Naveen Arora was targeted because of his association with the RSS, calling him a “pawn of the Hindu government.” It further claimed that the Arora family had engaged in “anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh activities,” and accused Naveen of being part of a “Hindu extremist group.” The post also issued a warning to individuals in Punjab whom it accused of working as “agents of Delhi,” vowing continued attacks on RSS, Shiv Sena, police, military personnel, and other “Hindu government agents.”

Naveen Arora was shot dead on Saturday evening while returning home from his shop. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at him near Baba Noor Shah Wali Durgah, critically injuring him. An investigation is underway, with authorities treating the incident as a targeted killing.

FPJ Shorts
Naagin 7 Release Date Postponed To December Because Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? Check Latest Update
Naagin 7 Release Date Postponed To December Because Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? Check Latest Update
IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Should Team India Risk Playing Shubman Gill For Guwahati Encounter?
IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Should Team India Risk Playing Shubman Gill For Guwahati Encounter?
IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29
IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 Expected This Week For Over 13,000 Posts; Mains Exam On November 29
Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday;...

Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday;...

Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes...

Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes...

Sher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur

Sher-e-Punjab Brigade Claims Responsibility For Killing Of RSS Activist Naveen Arora In Ferozepur

How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe