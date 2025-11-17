 UP: Woman Returning From Sugarcane Field Crushed To Death In Bullock Cart Mishap In Meerut - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Woman Returning From Sugarcane Field Crushed To Death In Bullock Cart Mishap In Meerut - VIDEO

UP: Woman Returning From Sugarcane Field Crushed To Death In Bullock Cart Mishap In Meerut - VIDEO

The entire village has been left in mourning. Kamlesh is survived by her two young sons, who have now been orphaned. Her husband, Mahavir, had passed away five years ago, after which Kamlesh single-handedly managed the household and agricultural work.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

A 55-year-old woman died in a tragic bullock cart accident in Meerut’s Rota police station area on Sunday. The incident took place in Kinauni village and was captured on a CCTV camera, the footage of which is now circulating widely on social media.

The victim, Kamlesh, was returning home after cutting sugarcane in her field. She was walking beside her bullock cart when the accident occurred. As she entered the village, the bull suddenly panicked and veered sharply to one side. Kamlesh attempted to control the animal, but in the commotion, she became trapped between the cart and a wall. The impact was severe, causing her to collapse on the spot with critical injuries.

Villagers rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead a short while later. The entire village has been left in mourning. Kamlesh is survived by her two young sons, who have now been orphaned. Her husband, Mahavir, had passed away five years ago, after which Kamlesh single-handedly managed the household and agricultural work. She was the family’s sole breadwinner, and her sudden death has left the future of her children uncertain.

Read Also
Indore News: Tragic Death Of Congress Leader; 'Rats To Blame For Fire,' Says Forensic Team
article-image

Residents of Kinauni say the incident has deeply shaken the village, and the viral CCTV footage has amplified the shock and grief among locals.

FPJ Shorts
World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic Breakdown
World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic Breakdown
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Can India-A Still Qualify For Semi-final After Shocking Defeat To Pakistan?
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Can India-A Still Qualify For Semi-final After Shocking Defeat To Pakistan?
Thane News: Crime Branch Arrests Repeat Offender With Cache Of Illegal Arms In Kalyan; Political Links Under Scanner
Thane News: Crime Branch Arrests Repeat Offender With Cache Of Illegal Arms In Kalyan; Political Links Under Scanner
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Hit 5% Upper Circuit As Q2 Profit Surges 21%
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Hit 5% Upper Circuit As Q2 Profit Surges 21%

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP News: SP’s Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Get Seven Years Jail In Dual PAN Card Case

UP News: SP’s Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Get Seven Years Jail In Dual PAN Card Case

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM...

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM...

UP: Woman Returning From Sugarcane Field Crushed To Death In Bullock Cart Mishap In Meerut - VIDEO

UP: Woman Returning From Sugarcane Field Crushed To Death In Bullock Cart Mishap In Meerut - VIDEO

Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday;...

Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday;...

Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes...

Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes...