UP: Woman Returning From Sugarcane Field Crushed To Death In Bullock Cart Mishap In Meerut - VIDEO

A 55-year-old woman died in a tragic bullock cart accident in Meerut’s Rota police station area on Sunday. The incident took place in Kinauni village and was captured on a CCTV camera, the footage of which is now circulating widely on social media.

The victim, Kamlesh, was returning home after cutting sugarcane in her field. She was walking beside her bullock cart when the accident occurred. As she entered the village, the bull suddenly panicked and veered sharply to one side. Kamlesh attempted to control the animal, but in the commotion, she became trapped between the cart and a wall. The impact was severe, causing her to collapse on the spot with critical injuries.

Villagers rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead a short while later. The entire village has been left in mourning. Kamlesh is survived by her two young sons, who have now been orphaned. Her husband, Mahavir, had passed away five years ago, after which Kamlesh single-handedly managed the household and agricultural work. She was the family’s sole breadwinner, and her sudden death has left the future of her children uncertain.

Residents of Kinauni say the incident has deeply shaken the village, and the viral CCTV footage has amplified the shock and grief among locals.