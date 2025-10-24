Indore News: Tragic Death Of Congress Leader; 'Rats To Blame For Fire,' Says Forensic Team |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing forensic investigation into the fire incident, which claimed the life of businessman and Congress leader Pravesh Agrawal, has revealed that rats are to be blamed for tipping over the akhand jyot (oil lamp) kept in the temple in their penthouse, which resulted in the devastating fire. The forensic team drew this conclusion after they found three dead rats near the oil lamp, and other circumstantial evidence.

According to police, forensic experts have ruled out short-circuit as the reason behind the fire, as there was no beads formation (formation on a wire after melting and re-solidification of the metal in the wire due to intense heat) was seen in the electricity wires. However, the wires and the ashes recovered from the spot would be sent for further forensic investigation.

The fire from the oil lamp quickly spread to the wooden furniture nearby, which resulted in heavy smoke in the penthouse.

Recounting what happened that fateful night, Shweta, Pravesh’s wife, told police that Pravesh had woken up when the fire started and warned her about it. Then he went to another room to save Somya as she was crying for help. Shweta along with her younger daughter Mayra came downstairs to find the key to a locked door upstairs to let out the smoke.

However, when she went up, she could not see Pravesh. Meanwhile, guard Raghu managed to rescue Somya from her room, and Shweta took her to the hospital in her car. Another guard, Deepak, took out an unconscious Pravesh from the penthouse. He was later rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police said that Somya is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Shweta told police that after completing his engineering from a college in Kanpur, Pravesh had joined Merchant Navy for some time, so she used to call him Captain. After leaving the Merchant Navy, he started a car dealership.

MPCC chief Patwari visited Agrawal’s place

Madhya Pradesh Congress committee chief Jitu Patwari visited Agrawal’s residence at 54 Goyal Green on MR 11 Road to offer condolences to the bereaved family. He comforted the family members and conveyed condolences on behalf of the entire Congress party.

City Congress president Chintu Choukse, District Congress president Vipin Wankhede, state general secretary Arvind Bagdi, Raja Chouksey, and other Congress leaders were also present.

Patwari said that Agrawal’s demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress. He described Agrawal as a dedicated and hardworking leader deeply connected to social causes. “From industry to public service, his contribution will always be remembered,” he said.

Recalling the tragic incident, Patwari said that Agrawal showed immense courage till his last moments. During the fire at his house, he risked his own life to save his wife and daughter, but sadly lost his life while trying to rescue his other daughter.