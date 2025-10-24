Indore News: IMC To Blacklist Contractor Found Negligent In Work |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation will blacklist a contractor who was found negligent in the execution of a project awarded to him.

After the Diwali rush, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the proposed Industry House bridge construction site in Indore-5 constituency and also reviewed the progress of Om Shanti Ashram Road.

During the inspection, the Mayor expressed displeasure over negligence in the work and directed the officials to blacklist the contractor concerned. He instructed that an alternative traffic plan must be prepared before starting the bridge construction to ensure smooth movement for citizens. The Mayor further directed additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar to ensure that all road construction projects were completed within the stipulated time frame and were of high quality.

Bhargav emphasized, “Providing citizens with safe and smooth transportation facilities is our top priority. Any negligence in construction work will not be tolerated.”

60-Ft Road from Atal Dwar to Janjeerawala to begin in 10 days

The long-awaited 60-ft road project stretching from Atal Dwar to Janjeerwala Square is set to begin by early November. Marking work has already started and both the tender process and groundbreaking ceremony have been completed. The project, costing Rs 11.5 crore, will ease connectivity between Janjeerawala and MIG police station, reducing congestion in the area.

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said that the road would pass from Apna Avenue Hotel near Janjeerwala Square through Laxmi Memorial Hospital up to Atal Dwar, covering parts of Indore-2 and Indore-5 constituencies. Presently, this stretch is looked upon as one of the city’s most deteriorated roads.

Rajangaonkar added that the construction work would commence within 10 days. While the section from Atal Dwar is already wide, demolition of permanent structures near the turning point will be a major challenge. Several residential buildings, garages and commercial establishments in front of the water tank area will be cleared to make way for the new road. The work will begin from the Janjeerwala Square side, according to the municipal plan.