Indore News: AMRUT 2.0 Helps Historic Surajkund Stepwell Regain Ancient Splendour |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Department’s campaign to preserve and restore traditional water structures has yielded positive results in Indore, where the historic Surajkund Stepwell has regained its ancient splendour.

Located within the Mangleshwar Mahadev Temple complex in Depalpur, Indore district, the centuries-old stepwell has been restored to its former glory with active participation from local citizens and youth.

According to a government statement issued on Friday, the restoration work was carried out under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme of the Urban Development Department. “Today, this water structure stands as an inspiration not only for Depalpur but for the entire state,” it said.

The project involved improving both the quality and quantity of water, rebuilding damaged steps and pathways, cleaning plastic and solid waste, enhancing greenery and landscaping, and promoting community awareness toward water conservation.

As per local belief, the Surajkund Stepwell was built during the reign of the Parmar dynasty in the 11th century, and later renovated by Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, who made it a vital source of drinking water for the town’s residents.

Over the years, however, neglect led to its deterioration, with broken steps, eroded pathways, and a dwindling water source. The government credited Indore’s youth for their commitment to protecting heritage and advancing the water conservation movement.

Under the state’s ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’, the Urban Development and Housing Department has launched a citizen-participation initiative to preserve and rejuvenate water structures across all urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

Officials said the results so far have been encouraging, with local communities—particularly the youth—actively pledging to protect water resources and revive the state’s traditional water heritage.

A statement mentioned that local citizens and youth have played a vital role in preserving the Surajkund Stepwell. They have pledged never to let this historic monument fall into neglect again. “This is our heritage,” they said. “Our ancestors cherished it, and we want our future generations to take pride in it as well.”