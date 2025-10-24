Indore News: PG Student Loses 22 Kg After Severe Harassment By Seniors At MGM Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year PG student of Indore’s MGM Medical College has accused 4 senior resident doctors of severe mental harassment.

She alleged that the mental stress caused her to lose 22 kg of weight in just 4 months.

The student in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department has also filed a complaint with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Anti-Ragging Cell. She had alleged that she was repeatedly threatened, insulted and humiliated by her seniors.

According to the complaint, the senior doctors allegedly intimidated her, spread false rumours about her medical leave and threatened to remove her from operation theatre (OT) postings.

The student claimed that she was forced to work excessive hours, including night duties and was subjected to a toxic environment both at work and on WhatsApp groups where her seniors spread misinformation and called her ‘fake.’

Stress affected complainant’s health

The student said that due to constant mental pressure, the student’s health deteriorated and she reportedly lost 22 kilograms in 4 months.

She had to be admitted to MY Hospital for treatment. Her family has also confirmed that she was mentally distressed and is currently under medical care.

The student stated that her complaint was not about workload but about mental torture and humiliation.

Following the complaint, the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee has initiated an inquiry.

Committee chairperson Dr. Poonam De Sarkar confirmed receiving the complaint and said that statements from both the student and the accused senior residents will be recorded.

A detailed report will be submitted to the National Anti-Ragging Cell and the college administration.

Meanwhile, Dr Nilesh Dalal, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the matter is with the Anti-Ragging Committee and further action will be taken after the investigation is complete.

Not the first incident

A few months ago, widespread bullying, intimidation and physical abuse at the college was reported by the students.

Victims said they were slapped, forced to squat for hours and made to do hundreds of push-ups by senior students. They added that the accused tried to avoid leaving visible injuries.

Additionally, in December 2024, 11 students were suspended for 3 months after being found guilty of ragging in a separate case.

Evidence included chat logs, screenshots and voice recordings. Some of those accused were later arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after a police investigation.

A senior member of the Resident Doctors’ Association said, “This is not an isolated case. Junior doctors are being mentally broken before they even start their careers.”