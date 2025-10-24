 Indore News: Change In Avantika Express Timings
The arrival and departure timings of Indore-Mumbai Central-Indore and Indore-Asarwa trains at the city railway station have changed, and will be effective from October 29 and 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival and departure timings of Indore-Mumbai Central-Indore and Indore-Asarwa trains at the city railway station have changed, and will be effective from October 29 and 30.

According to official information, Ratlam Division of Western Railway has made partial changes in the arrival and departure timings of three trains operating from the city railway station.

Indore News: Collector Imposes Ban On Manufacturing, Sale, Purchase Of Carbide Guns
The arrival and departure timings of train No. 19315 Indore-Asarwa Express have been changed between Indore and Jaora railway station.

From October 30, the train will depart from the city railway station at 18:20 hours and will arrive and depart at Dewas (18:46/18:48), Ujjain (19:28/19:33), Nagda (20:23/20:28), Khachrod (20:39/20:41), Ratlam (21:50/22:05) and Jaora (22:35/22:37). There are no other changes from Jaora to Asarwa.

Similarly, the arrival time at the city railway station of train No. 12961 Mumbai Central-Indore Avantika Express from October 29 will be 09:05 hours instead of 09:10 hours. In case of train No. 12962 Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express, from October 30, will depart from the city railway station at 17:45 instead of 17:40.

