Indore News: Collector Imposes Ban On Manufacturing, Sale, Purchase Of Carbide Guns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma has imposed a ban on the manufacturing, storage, purchase, sale, display and operation of carbide guns in the district, on Friday.

The step has been taken to protect human life and prevent adverse effects on public health and the environment.

This ban will be applicable within the revenue limits of the district. As per the orders, action will be taken against those violating the provisions of the prohibitory order issued in this regard.

Collector and District Magistrate Verma has issued the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Act, 2023.

As per the order, any individual, institution, or trader is strictly prohibited from manufacturing, storing, buying, selling, distributing, displaying, or operating banned firecrackers, fireworks and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosives in iron, steel, or PVC pipes.

Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Executive Magistrates, Police Officers and concerned departments will ensure strict compliance with this order and, in case of violation, will take immediate action as per the rules.

It was stated that incidents reported in several districts in recent days have revealed that some people are manufacturing and selling illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling banned firecrackers, fireworks, and explosives in iron, steel, or PVC pipes.

These types of firecrackers not only cause excessive noise but also adversely affect public health and the environment.

In such circumstances, it has become necessary to prohibit such activities to minimise the threat to human life.

In view of this, the prohibitory order has been issued. The order will remain in effect until December 22, 2025. Any person, organisation, or operator violating this order will be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.