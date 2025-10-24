Indore News: 18th AICCS Explores China’s Role In Changing Global Order

Privacy And Identity Fears Block Social Robots In Indian Retail, Says IIM-Indore Study | IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid growing global interest in China’s expanding influence, the 18th All India Conference of China Studies (AICCS) opened on a vibrant note at IIM Indore on Thursday.

The three-day event, organised in collaboration with the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS), New Delhi, has drawn together some of India’s leading scholars, diplomats, business leaders and policymakers to explore the shifting dynamics of globalisation and China’s role in shaping the future of trade, technology and sustainability.

The conference was inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai. Chief guest Ashok K Kantha, former ambassador of India to China; Alka Acharya, director, Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi; Prof G Venkat Raman, convenor of the 18th AICCS; and Aravind Yelery, co-convenor of the conference, along with other participants, were also present on this occasion.

Delivering the inaugural address, Rai highlighted that in today’s interconnected world, India and China are two of the fastest-growing large economies and they stand at the center of global conversations on trade, technology and sustainability.

“Both countries draw on a history of innovation—India with its contributions in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine, and China, with its advancements in the compass, papermaking, and engineering. Today, this shared emphasis on knowledge and research allows both nations to compete and collaborate in emerging technologies, renewable energy, and global infrastructure development,” he said. “Our capacity to harness human capital, scale solutions, and innovate across disciplines is a shared strength that can benefit not only our nations but the world,” he added.

Read Also MP News: Ratlam In Indore Economic Hub To Power Regional Growth

He further emphasised the deep governance traditions and cultural richness that both civilisations share. “India and China possess remarkable governance traditions, with long histories of organised bureaucracy, civil services, and educational systems that promote social mobility and meritocracy. Combined with our shared commitment to education, research, and global engagement, these strengths provide a solid foundation for contributing meaningfully to global stability and sustainable growth,” he said.

During his keynote address, Kantha discussed China’s rise, innovation-driven growth and geopolitical ambitions, stressing that India must engage pragmatically while strengthening strategic autonomy. He reflected on the downturn in India-China relations since 2020, emphasised border stability, cautious economic and people-centric engagement, and warned against overreliance on Western perspectives, urging homegrown frameworks to navigate challenges and opportunities effectively.

Acharya underlined the need to deepen India’s understanding of China. She highlighted AICCS as a unique platform fostering interdisciplinary dialogue, mentorship for emerging scholars, and collaboration between research and policy. “With institutional support and resources, the goal is to expand China studies, build expertise, and encourage rigorous scholarship and informed engagement,” she said.

Raman emphasised China’s rapid rise and its impact on globalisation, trade, technology, and sustainability. Emphasising the need to understand China’s scale, speed, and ambitions, he noted the conference’s role in fostering dialogue, collaboration, and engagement between scholars, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Yelery expressed heartfelt gratitude to the directors, organisers, speakers, funders, and volunteers for their dedication in making the 18th AICCS at IIM Indore a success, highlighting the importance of continued research, dialogue, and collaboration on China studies.

Over the next two days, the conference will host extensive panel discussions on themes including: Current Discourses in Chinese Studies; Doing Business in/with China: Voices from Indian Business Leaders; Tariff Wars vs. Trade-offs: Can India and China Find a Common Ground?; Rewiring Globalisation: Trade, Technology, and Sustainability; The China Factor in a Multipolar World; and China’s Technological Advances and Trade Restrictions, among others.